UPDATE: Two Cleveland HS students charged after distributing threat on social media

UPDATE: Two female Cleveland High School students have been identified by investigators as distributors of a threat sent to other students through social media.

The names of the students have not been released due to their ages.

They have both been charged with false report.

"The Cleveland Police Department will continue to investigate every report of potential violence regarding the safety of our schools and students," a department spokesperson said. "e take every report seriously and encourage citizens to contact law enforcement when made aware of incidences such as these. Posting and/or disseminating material that causes fear of possible harm is considered a threat and individuals involved will be investigated and charged.

Thank you to the parents and students who made us aware of the social media post."

PREVIOUS STORY: Police in Cleveland are investigating what they call "an attempt to disrupt the daily activities of the school" at Cleveland High School Monday.

A post to the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page says that a Cleveland PD investigator went to a home to follow-up with the investigation, but no other details were given.

The Cleveland Police Department School Resource Officers Brian Montgomery and Travis Graig are said to be fully aware of the threats made and are working with investigators to make sure that the school is safe for students and staff.