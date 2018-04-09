Police investigating "attempt to disrupt" at Cleveland HS - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating "attempt to disrupt" at Cleveland HS

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Police in Cleveland are investigating what they call "an attempt to disrupt the daily activities of the school" at Cleveland High School Monday.

A post to the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page says that a Cleveland PD investigator went to a home to follow-up with the investigation, but no other details were given.

The Cleveland Police Department School Resource Officers Brian Montgomery and Travis Graig are said to be fully aware of the threats made and are working with investigators to make sure that the school is safe for students and staff.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.