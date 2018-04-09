Police investigating "attempt to disrupt" at Cleveland HS

Police in Cleveland are investigating what they call "an attempt to disrupt the daily activities of the school" at Cleveland High School Monday.

A post to the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page says that a Cleveland PD investigator went to a home to follow-up with the investigation, but no other details were given.

The Cleveland Police Department School Resource Officers Brian Montgomery and Travis Graig are said to be fully aware of the threats made and are working with investigators to make sure that the school is safe for students and staff.