Congress back from break with to-do list to keep Trump happy

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican majority in Congress was on a glide path to the midterms, having passed tax cuts into law and backed off budget battles with a year-end funding package. But President Trump was not impressed.

Trump started picking apart some GOP accomplishments, including the big budget bill, and complaining that others, namely his border wall, remained undone.

Now, Congress returns from spring break Monday scrambling to compile a to-do list that will satisfy a president they desperately need to be touting their achievements, not undermining them, as they prepare to hit the campaign trail.

While Congress was away, Trump started talking about rescinding some of the money in the $1.3 trillion funding bill. To complicate the agenda further, Trump wants Congress to try again on an immigration overhaul.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

