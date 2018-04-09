Good Monday. After a cool and drizzly weekend we will see some welcome clearing and warming this week.

Today we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s, well below the average high of 71. Tuesday will be similarly nice with lows in the low to mid 40s, and highs warming to the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy,

Wednesday we will start with jacket weather as lows sink into the upper 30s and low 40s.Wednesday afternoon, however, southerly winds will kick in, bringing in a nice fetch of warm, dry air. Wednesday afternoon will see sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. The warm up continues Thursday as the high climbs to 73 under sunny skies.

Friday we will warm even further ahead of a front. Temps will range from about 50 in the morning to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

The front will move through Saturday. That will mean rain and some thunderstorms pretty much all day. Still we will manage a high of 74.

Some of the rain will linger into Saturday morning, and could last on and off into early afternoon. Much cooler air will move in behind, though. As the rain ends Sunday highs will only make it into the mid 50s.

