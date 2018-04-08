Brainerd's Joseph Norwood parts ways with Vols

Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.

Norwood received a last-minute scholarship offer from the Vols on National Signing Day, and announced his commitment to Tennessee that day, February 7th. However, Norwood didn’t sign a binding National Letter of Intent. It was expected that he was to enroll at Tennessee in the summer as a blueshirt.

Norwood was one of 22 commitments in Tennessee’s class on signing day.

Norwood also changed the background of his twitter profile to him in a MTSU Blue Raiders uniform, where he was expected to sign before the Vols' offer.