'If you kill someone, we might kill you back': Georgia sheriff's sign welcomes visitors

If you're planning to visit Harris County, Georgia anytime soon, you'll be greeted with an unconventional welcome: A sign from the sheriff warning you "If you kill someone, we might kill you back."

The sign was put up on Tuesday by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley outside of the sheriff's office, warning people that most of its citizens are firm believers of the Second Amendment and they have plenty of guns.

"Our citizens have concealed weapons," the sign reads. "If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have ONE jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!"

Jolley told the Washington Post that concealed carry permits have tripled in the county over the past several years. Despite the major gun debate following the Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives, Jolley said the response to his sign has been "99.9 percent positive," according to the Post.