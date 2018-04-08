44 years ago, No. 44 makes baseball history | Hank Aaron breaks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

44 years ago, No. 44 makes baseball history | Hank Aaron breaks HR record

By WXIA
ATLANTA (WXIA) -

Forty-four years ago today, Hank Aaron sent a 1-0 pitch from Los Angeles pitcher Al Dowling over the outfield wall of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and earned a place in baseball immortality.

It was on April 8, 1974, when Aaron, after a long offseason where his career sat at 714 home runs, broke Babe Ruth's all-time baseball record.

Born in Mobile, Ala., Aaron's big-league career began in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves, who relocated to Atlanta in 1966. Aaron remained with the team through 1974, and then ended his career two seasons later with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aaron's lifetime numbers are 3,771 hits; 624 doubles; 98 triples; 2,297 RBIs; 240 stolen bases; 1,402 walks; and a lifetime batting average of .305.

