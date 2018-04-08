Bradley County Jail has no clear records of inmate sign-outs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County Jail has no clear records of inmate sign-outs

By Judy Walton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson. Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson.
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -

When Sheriff Eric Watson took nine felons to church in May 2017, they essentially disappeared without a trace from the Bradley County Jail.

The jail has no records showing the nine men, whose crimes ranged from manufacturing methamphetamine to burglary, aggravated assault and vehicular homicide, had been taken outside the facility or brought back.

