Jacksonville State releases surveillance video of March tornado - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jacksonville State releases surveillance video of March tornado

Posted: Updated:
Photo Credit: JSU Photo Credit: JSU

Jacksonville State University has released surveillance video of the tornado that touched down on the campus in March.

On March 19, while students were on spring break, an EF-3 tornado severely damaged 23 buildings and impacted 50 more.

READ MORE | 'Extensive damage' reported on JSU campus after tornado touches down in Jacksonville

For more information about the tornado and the school's recovery efforts, visit Jacksonville State's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

    26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:42:41 GMT
    (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP). A street is blocked in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018. More than 26,000 people were asked to leave their homes in the western German town of Paderborn, two hospitals, a university and several nursing homes were e...(Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP). A street is blocked in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018. More than 26,000 people were asked to leave their homes in the western German town of Paderborn, two hospitals, a university and several nursing homes were e...
    More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western German town of Paderborn so bomb specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work.More
    More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western German town of Paderborn so bomb specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work.More

  • Don't turn around: Rear-facing car seats are best even when car hit from behind

    Don't turn around: Rear-facing car seats are best even when car hit from behind

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:31:05 GMT

    Don't turn that car seat around just yet. A new study reinforces the belief that rear-facing car seats are the safest for children up to age 2, and perform well in collisions, even when a car is hit from behind.  

    More

    Don't turn that car seat around just yet. A new study reinforces the belief that rear-facing car seats are the safest for children up to age 2, and perform well in collisions, even when a car is hit from behind.  

    More

  • Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote

    Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:48:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.