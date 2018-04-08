Police still searching for motive of man behind van crash

BERLIN (AP) - Prosecutors say they still have no indications why a 48-year-old man drove a van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster killing two and injuring 20 before he shot himself to death inside the van.

In a joint statement with police, prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote Sunday that, "as of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed."

The authorities identified the two fatal victims of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from Lueneburg County of and a 65-year-old man from Broken County. Their names weren't given as is customary in Germany.

Local media have identified the perpetrator as a German living in Muenster who had been suffering from psychological problems, but police wouldn't confirm those details.

