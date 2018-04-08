UPDATE: I-24 WB reopens after deadly crash

UPDATE: According to dispatch, all lanes of I-24 westbound have reopened following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fatal crash shut down I-24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue.

Multiple vehicles were involved. The crash happened at about 5:00 am and closed all westbound lanes.

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating along with Tennessee Highway Patrol.

It’s estimated to be cleared by 9:00 a.m.