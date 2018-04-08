UPDATE: I-24 WB reopens after deadly crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 WB reopens after deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: According to dispatch, all lanes of I-24 westbound have reopened following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fatal crash shut down I-24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue. 

Multiple vehicles were involved. The crash happened at about 5:00 am and closed all westbound lanes. 

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating along with Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

It’s estimated to be cleared by 9:00 a.m. 

