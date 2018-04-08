UPDATE: Man killed in Sunday morning I-24 crash identified

An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court. TMore
An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court. TMore
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.More
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More
East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.More
A fatal crash shut down Interstate 24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue.More
A fatal crash shut down Interstate 24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue.More
Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
Brainerd High School three-star defensive back Joseph Norwood has parted ways with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to several media outlets.More
For the first time in more than a decade, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is issuing a national advisory urging more people to carry and learn how to use the drug Naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.More
For the first time in more than a decade, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is issuing a national advisory urging more people to carry and learn how to use the drug Naloxone, better known by the brand name Narcan.More
The sign was put up on Tuesday by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley outside of the sheriff's office, warning people that most of its citizens are firm believers of the Second Amendment and they have plenty of guns.More
The sign was put up on Tuesday by Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley outside of the sheriff's office, warning people that most of its citizens are firm believers of the Second Amendment and they have plenty of guns.More
Get ready to find out if your Facebook data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More
Get ready to find out if your Facebook data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More
Goodbye Nashville or Winnipeg. Goodbye Boston or Tampa Bay. Thanks for playing.More
Goodbye Nashville or Winnipeg. Goodbye Boston or Tampa Bay. Thanks for playing.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More