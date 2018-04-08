UPDATE: Man killed in Sunday morning I-24 crash identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man killed in Sunday morning I-24 crash identified

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have identified the man killed in a crash Sunday morning on I-24 westbound.

According to police, a semi truck was traveling west on I-24 in the middle lane when a Dodge Avenger, traveling in the same lane, hit it from behind.

The crash caused the Dodge Avenger to spin. It came to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate.

23-year-old Ladarius Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck told investigators he felt the impact of the crash and stopped his truck a short distance down the road.

CPD Communications Coordinator Elisa Myzal said preliminary reports show the deceased driver was likely speeding and under the influence. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: According to dispatch, all lanes of I-24 westbound have reopened following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fatal crash shut down I-24 westbound in Hamilton County Sunday morning at Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue. 

Multiple vehicles were involved. The crash happened at about 5:00 am and closed all westbound lanes. 

The Chattanooga Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating along with Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

It’s estimated to be cleared by 9:00 a.m. 

