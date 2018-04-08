UPDATE: East Ridge double homicide suspect's vehicle found in Mississippi

UPDATE: Authorities in Mississippi say they have found the vehicle of the East Ridge double homicide suspect.

East Ridge Police Assistant Chief Stan Allen said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found Lawhorn's vehicle, but he was not inside it.

WDAM, the NBC affiliate in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, reports I-59 has been shutdown at mile marker 118 in Jasper County.

They say there's a heavy police presence from the sheriff's office along with Gretna and Choctaw police.

On Saturday, East Ridge police identified the friend who was shot and killed as 22-year-old Avery Gaines from Ringgold, Georgia.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

UPDATE: A public Facebook page confirmed to be that of Casey Lawhorn, the suspect in an East Ridge double homicide on Sunday morning, detailed the crime.

In a post, Lawhorn admitted to picking up his mother from a bar on Brainerd Road last night and coming back home with her and a close friend. Lawhorn said his friend was staying the night.

Once they got back home, he walked up to his friend and shot him while he slept on the living room floor.

He said he then walked to his mother’s room where he attempted to shoot her and his gun jammed. Lawhorn described walking back to his room to fix the jam and going back to fire additional shots, killing his mother.

He then walked back into the living room where his friend was staying, took his drugs and cash and left the home.

Lawhorn claimed he wrote the post from his broken down car on the side of I-59 in Mississippi.

Authorities were not aware of the post until Channel 3 reached out for comment.

Police consider Lawhorn armed and dangerous.

Channel 3 also reached out to the Meridian Police Department. At this time, they tell us they will be on the lookout.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge Police believe Casey Lawhorn, double homicide suspect, has fled Tennessee and is possibly headed southwest through Georgia.

Police also believe he is still driving a 2002 gold Ford Taurus with Tennessee license tag number W0327L.

The victims have been identified as Lawhorn's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend.

The friend's family has not yet been notified.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dade County Sheriff's Office posted an update about the search for a double homicide suspect, Casey Lawson.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office said a car resembling the vehicle Lawhorn is reportedly driving did get fuel at a Dade County gas station around 5:30 am.

The sheriff's office added that it is believed the suspect was going further south after getting fuel and did not stay in Dade County.

A spokesperson for the Dade County Sheriff's Office said they are in contact with the East Ridge Police Department:

"We have been in contact with East Ridge PD, and we are helping them in any way we can. They also agree, that there is no longer any reason to believe that the suspect is located in Dade."

PREVIOUS UPDATE: East Ridge Police believe the suspect, 23-year-old Casey Lawhorn, is in the Dade County, GA, area.

Lawhorn is reportedly driving a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus. It has a Tennessee license plate W0327L. It’s the car of one of the victims.

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge police are searching for the suspect in a double homicide.

It happened around 5 am Sunday morning.

Police said Casey Lawhorn called 911 and said he shot two people inside a home on John Ross Road. When police responded they did find two people dead in the home, their identities have not been released at this time.

Police said Lawhorn stayed on the phone with dispatch for about 20 minutes. Lawhorn said he was headed to Mowbray. He is believed to be armed.

Lawhorn is believed to be in a white 93 Chevy Lumina with Tennessee tags. He is around 5’5' and 108 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately.