UPDATE: East Ridge double homicide suspect believed to be in Dad - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: East Ridge double homicide suspect believed to be in Dade County

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: East Ridge Police believe the suspect, 23-year-old Casey Lawhorn, is in the Dade County, GA, area.

Lawhorn is reportedly driving a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus. It has a Tennessee license plate W0327L. It’s the car of one of the victims. 

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately. 

PREVIOUS STORY:  East Ridge police are searching for the suspect in a double homicide.

It happened around 5 am Sunday morning.

Police said Casey Lawhorn called 911 and said he shot two people inside a home on John Ross Road. When police responded they did find two people dead in the home, their identities have not been released at this time.

Police said Lawhorn stayed on the phone with dispatch for about 20 minutes. Lawhorn said he was headed to Mowbray. He is believed to be armed.

Lawhorn is believed to be in a white 93 Chevy Lumina with Tennessee tags. He is around 5’5' and 108 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • 26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

    26,000 evacuated in west German town for WWII bomb removal

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:42:41 GMT
    (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP). A street is blocked in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018. More than 26,000 people were asked to leave their homes in the western German town of Paderborn, two hospitals, a university and several nursing homes were e...(Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP). A street is blocked in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018. More than 26,000 people were asked to leave their homes in the western German town of Paderborn, two hospitals, a university and several nursing homes were e...
    More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western German town of Paderborn so bomb specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work.More
    More than 26,000 people have been evacuated in the western German town of Paderborn so bomb specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work.More

  • Don't turn around: Rear-facing car seats are best even when car hit from behind

    Don't turn around: Rear-facing car seats are best even when car hit from behind

    Sunday, April 8 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-04-08 17:31:05 GMT

    Don't turn that car seat around just yet. A new study reinforces the belief that rear-facing car seats are the safest for children up to age 2, and perform well in collisions, even when a car is hit from behind.  

    More

    Don't turn that car seat around just yet. A new study reinforces the belief that rear-facing car seats are the safest for children up to age 2, and perform well in collisions, even when a car is hit from behind.  

    More

  • Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote

    Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 16:48:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.