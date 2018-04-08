East Ridge police search for suspect in double homicide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge police search for suspect in double homicide

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: East Ridge Police now believe the suspect is actually in a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus. It has a Tennessee license plate W0327L. It’s the car of one of  the victims. Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately

PREVIOUS STORY:  East Ridge police are searching for the suspect in a double homicide.

It happened around 5 am Sunday morning.

Police said Casey Lawhorn called 911 and said he shot two people inside a home on John Ross Road. When police responded they did find two people dead in the home, their identities have not been released at this time.

Police said Lawhorn stayed on the phone with dispatch for about 20 minutes. Lawhorn said he was headed to Mowbray. He is believed to be armed.

Lawhorn is believed to be in a white 93 Chevy Lumina with Tennessee tags. He is around 5’5.

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call 911 immediately.

