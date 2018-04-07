Chattanooga student group holds town hall meeting on gun violence

Some Chattanooga students want change when it comes to gun violence in the area.

Along with more than one hundred other communities across the country, they held a "March For Our Lives" town hall meeting. It was to voice concerns to candidates and elected officials.

Nearly two months have passed since the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida. 17 people died.

What happened more than 700 miles away has affected students in Chattanooga.

"That should be addressed and that's why I am doing this," Krishna Chanamolu, a student organizer said.

Chanamolu is part of Chattanooga Students Leading Change that held the town hall meeting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. They want to stop gun violence in and around Chattanooga.

"Most of us are tired of seeing these mass shootings killing students and ordinary people, innocent people who have done nothing wrong and we just want to see an end to it," Chanamolu said.

The group invited candidates and elected officials from both sides of the aisle to get their take on the issue.

It's in response to shooting survivor David Hogg sending out a tweet last month asking people to plan town halls. This weekend coincides with the congressional recess.

"People should know who they're voting for and if they know where they're standing on these key stances, they can know whether it aligns with what they believe and whether or not they should vote for that person," Hogg said.

In the audience was Lorean Mays. She's a mother to a 9-year-old boy.

Mays wants safer schools and for there to be enough resources.

"Proper counselors, different types of support for our teachers and administrators, we've got to try to do something to step out and let these kids know that when you come to school, you are in a safe haven," Mays said.

Mays says town hall meetings like this create an opportunity for the community to come up with solutions.

"It's just a great thing to see these students from all over taking a stand and collectively coming together to be about change," Mays said.

The group invited Senator Lamar Alexander, Senator Bob Corker, and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, but they did not make an appearance on Saturday.

Channel 3 contacted their offices for statements, but have not heard back.