Chick-fil-A manager gets creative to help teen employee find a prom date

The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
The for-profit college industry is struggling under the weight of declining enrollment, stiff competition from traditional universities and an image battered by past misdeeds, even as the Trump administration tries to offer a helping hand.More
The for-profit college industry is struggling under the weight of declining enrollment, stiff competition from traditional universities and an image battered by past misdeeds, even as the Trump administration tries to offer a helping hand.More
Firefighters from across the region are taking a life-saving training in Chattanooga all weekend.More
Firefighters from across the region are taking a life-saving training in Chattanooga all weekend.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.More
There are two signs you’re pretty much guaranteed to notice on road trips: speed limit signs and Cracker Barrel signs.More
There are two signs you’re pretty much guaranteed to notice on road trips: speed limit signs and Cracker Barrel signs.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More
Two Hixson teens were arrested in Florida Thursday.More
Two Hixson teens were arrested in Florida Thursday.More
A Chattanooga couple was arrested Friday for child abuse or neglect at an area hotel.More
A Chattanooga couple was arrested Friday for child abuse or neglect at an area hotel.More
Carrie Underwood is back where she belongs.More
Carrie Underwood is back where she belongs.More
A First Tennessee Bank security guard told a CPD officer that he found Charles in possession of several bank keys.More
A First Tennessee Bank security guard told a CPD officer that he found Charles in possession of several bank keys.More
For a child to develop food allergies, it may take a perfect storm of factors, ranging from genetics to environmental exposures, a new study suggests.More
For a child to develop food allergies, it may take a perfect storm of factors, ranging from genetics to environmental exposures, a new study suggests.More
Hyman said driving over a line can damage the hose, the pump in the fire truck and the main in the ground. It can also put the lives of fire fighters at risk.More
Hyman said driving over a line can damage the hose, the pump in the fire truck and the main in the ground. It can also put the lives of fire fighters at risk.More
Sixteen people are in area hospitals after a tour bus crashed and rolled over on the way to Augusta National Golf Club.More
Sixteen people are in area hospitals after a tour bus crashed and rolled over on the way to Augusta National Golf Club.More