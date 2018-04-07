New tour highlighting Tennessee Valley breweries launching in May

A new beer tour will take locals and tourists behind the scenes of Tennessee Valley breweries.

The ChattaBrew tour is scheduled to launch in May.

"On each ChattaBrew Tour, participants will take the 'brew bus' to visit three different breweries over four hours, tasting signature brews and seasonal selections while they go behind the scenes to learn the art and science of the craft," a ChattaBrew Tour spokesperson said.

The two couples behind the tour, Travis and Stacy Miller and Mike and Angela Ballard, said the goal is to promote Chattanooga's growing beer scene.

“On more than one occasion, Chattanooga has been voted the ‘Best Town Ever,’ and we think the city’s growing craft beer scene plays a big role in those accolades,” Travis Miller said. “Chattanooga has the potential to be a serious beer destination, and we want to help make that happen.”

Currently, Chattanooga has 10 area breweries. Two more are slated to open later in 2018.

Several local breweries have already joined the tour, including Hutton & Smith Brewing Co., OddStory Brewing Co. and Terminal Brewhouse.

The breweries participants will visit will rotate.

Tours will cost $50 per person, and participants must be at least 21.

All tours will begin and end at Terminal Brewhouse.

The owners believe that tourists will not be the only ones who will enjoy the tour. Locals are invited to board the "brew bus" as well.

“Chattanooga breweries are producing some really great beer these days, and even the established brewers are expanding their offerings,” Mike Ballard said. “There’s always something new to try, and something new to learn about the brewing process, too.”