Vandals destroy portion of new Enterprise South mountain bike trail

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Vandals destroyed a portion of the soon-to-open Atlas mountain bike trail at Enterprise South Nature Park, breaking emergency signs, spray-painting phallic symbols and driving a four-wheeler on the trail.

The 5.5-mile trail was nearly finished and a grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 14. Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association volunteers working to build the trail system found the damage Friday morning and believe it was done overnight. 

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

