Chattanooga woman found sleeping in bank, faces burglary charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga woman found sleeping in bank, faces burglary charge

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga woman was arrested Saturday after a security guard found her sleeping inside a bank.

According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Zeknovia Quantann Charles faces a charge of burglary of a business.

Charles was found by a First Tennessee Bank security guard inside the financial institution's Market Street location.

The security guard told a CPD officer that he found Charles in possession of several bank keys.

When the guard called 911, Charles fled. The guard followed her until officers arrived.

Charles was found too have multiple sets of keys, IDs and credit cards with her.

The guard identified several of the keys that belonged to the bank but said some were missing. 

Charles was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond is set at $45,000.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Blood donors rush to help Muenster hospital

    The Latest: Blood donors rush to help Muenster hospital

    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 20:48:32 GMT
    (dpa via AP). Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster.(dpa via AP). Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster.
    A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.More
    A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.More

  • Father of missing 5-year-old boy charged with criminal homicide

    Father of missing 5-year-old boy charged with criminal homicide

    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 20:26:57 GMT
    Joe Daniels (Courtesy: TBI)Joe Daniels (Courtesy: TBI)

    The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.

    More

    The father of a missing 5-year-old boy was charged with criminal homicide, TBI and Dickson Co. officials confirmed on Saturday morning.

    More

  • Vandals destroy portion of new Enterprise South mountain bike trail

    Vandals destroy portion of new Enterprise South mountain bike trail

    Saturday, April 7 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-07 20:19:23 GMT
    Photo Credit: AP/ Chattanooga Times Free PressPhoto Credit: AP/ Chattanooga Times Free Press
    Photo Credit: AP/ Chattanooga Times Free PressPhoto Credit: AP/ Chattanooga Times Free Press

    Vandals destroyed a portion of the soon-to-open Atlas mountain bike trail at Enterprise South Nature Park, breaking emergency signs, spray-painting phallic symbols and driving a four-wheeler on the trail. 

    More

    Vandals destroyed a portion of the soon-to-open Atlas mountain bike trail at Enterprise South Nature Park, breaking emergency signs, spray-painting phallic symbols and driving a four-wheeler on the trail. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.