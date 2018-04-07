Chattanooga woman found sleeping in bank, faces burglary charge

A Chattanooga woman was arrested Saturday after a security guard found her sleeping inside a bank.

According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Zeknovia Quantann Charles faces a charge of burglary of a business.

Charles was found by a First Tennessee Bank security guard inside the financial institution's Market Street location.

The security guard told a CPD officer that he found Charles in possession of several bank keys.

When the guard called 911, Charles fled. The guard followed her until officers arrived.

Charles was found too have multiple sets of keys, IDs and credit cards with her.

The guard identified several of the keys that belonged to the bank but said some were missing.

Charles was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond is set at $45,000.