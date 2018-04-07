Police: Employee stabs manager after finding out he was fired - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: Employee stabs manager after finding out he was fired

By WXIA
DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are still investigating what led a fired employee to allegedly stab his manager at a popular Tex-Mex chain restaurant.

Employees at the On The Border located in Duluth called police around 4 p.m. Friday after the manager had been stabbed in the restaurant.

According to police, the manager was in the process of firing the employee when the employee stabbed the manager.

The employee drove himself to the Gwinnett County central precinct immediately after the stabbing to turn himself in.

The manager was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

