TBI database provides crime info where you live

A new tool from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helps track crime where you live.

The CrimeInsight TOPS (Theme-Oriented Public Site) platform allows you to access data submitted by local and state law enforcement agencies to TBI.

You can select your local police or sheriff's office from a list, the year, and the specific type of crime--- either Drugs/DUI, Violent Crime, Property Crime--- you'd like to search. Right now, information from 2001 to 2016 is available. 2017 info will be released later this month.

You can not only see the individual crimes, but trends and definitions.

“This platform is the next step forward in our commitment to help Tennesseans better understand the crime occurring in their communities,” said Pam Beck, who oversees Criminal Justice Information Service (CJIS) for the TBI. “We’ve worked hard to make sure this information is as clear and easy-to-understand as possible.”

Read more from WBIR's website.

