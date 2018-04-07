Parents charged after child exposed to marijuana, gun found in d - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parents charged after child exposed to marijuana, gun found in diaper bag

By Anna Huffstutler
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga couple was arrested Friday for child abuse or neglect at an area hotel.

In the early hours of Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to a narcotics call at the Motel 6 in the 7700 block of Lee Highway.

As the officer neared the room, there was a strong odor of marijuana. When the resident, 24-year-old Tiffany D Owten, opened the door, the officer said the odor intensified and smoke came from the room.

When asked if she had been smoking, Owten replied, "not anymore." Owten showed the officer the marijuana she had recently smoked.

The officer saw a 3-month-old baby in the room. The child was lying face down on the bed and had been exposed to the marijuana. 

Owten explained that her boyfriend, the child's father, 31-year-old Anthony Dewayne Walker, was in the bathroom. 

The officer began speaking to Walker about the marijuana. Walker said he did not have anything with him in the bathroom.

The officer noticed several loaded and loose handgun magazines strewn throughout the room. Walker said the firearm was not his and that it was inside the child's diaper bag. The officer also found a box of loose rounds inside Walker's "personal" bag.

The firearm was not stolen, but was not registered.

Walker also advised there was more marijuana in the shower. 

The officer found an additional amount of marijuana in Walker's pocket too, and an ecstasy pill, that Walker said was his, on the bathroom counter.

Owten and Walker both face multiple charges:

Owten

  • Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect
  • Possession of Controlled Substance

Walker

  • Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect
  • Possession of a Firearm During Commission or Attempt to Co
  • Possessing a Firearm with Intent to go Armed
  • Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Owten's bond is set at $25,750, and Walker's is set at $34,000.

DCS was called for the child, and arrangements were made.

