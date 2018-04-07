Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) - Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sessions orders 'zero tolerance' policy for border crossers

    Sessions orders 'zero tolerance' policy for border crossers

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:52:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during the Justice Department's National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, in Bethesda, Md. U.S. Attorney General Sessions ha...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during the Justice Department's National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, in Bethesda, Md. U.S. Attorney General Sessions ha...
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally for the first time on the Mexican border.More
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a "zero tolerance" policy aimed at people entering the United States illegally for the first time on the Mexican border.More

  • The Latest: Muenster mayor: No motive yet for van crash

    The Latest: Muenster mayor: No motive yet for van crash

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:25 GMT
    (dpa via AP). Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster.(dpa via AP). Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster.
    A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.More
    A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.More

  • TBI database provides crime info where you live

    TBI database provides crime info where you live

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:49:55 GMT

    The CrimeInsight TOPS (Theme-Oriented Public Site) platform allows you to access data submitted by local and state law enforcement agencies to TBI. 

    More

    The CrimeInsight TOPS (Theme-Oriented Public Site) platform allows you to access data submitted by local and state law enforcement agencies to TBI. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.