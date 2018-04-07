Dozens of firefighters take part in "extrication training" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dozens of firefighters take part in "extrication training"

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Firefighters from across the region are participating in a life-saving training in Chattanooga all weekend.

“Advanced Extrication Training” teaches first responders how to safely extract victims from vehicles in various situations.

"This is a life-saving technique,” Chief Phillip Hyman, with the Chattanooga Fire Department, said. “This is a real incident that can happen."

During the training, firefighters worked through nine different scenarios, putting various techniques to work.

First responders are given a scenario, representing a real-life event, where they have to safely get someone who is trapped, out of a vehicle.

In one situation, first responders had to get someone who had a metal bar impaled in their chest out of a car. In another scenario, a car was crushed by an 18-wheeler.          

"It's really a problem-solving event for all the responders. So at this station they've got a problem, they've got to figure out how to solve it, and each of the different stations we throw a different problem at them,” Chief Hyman explained. “It kind [of] exercises their brain a little bit on what they can do with the tools and what they can't do with the tools."

The firefighters were split up into small groups. They were forced to work together to figure out a solution and find one quickly.

Lt. Eddie Iles with the Red Bank Fire Department said this training is crucial, especially with the amount of interstate traffic in this area.

"Anytime there's a wreck, there's a possibility for entrapment especially on the interstate system," Lt. Iles said.

56 firefighters from 20 departments are taking part in the two-day training.

This is the second year the training has been held in Chattanooga.

