14 killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team, police say

Fourteen people were killed when a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a transport truck in Western Canada Friday, Canadian police said.

Fourteen other people were rushed to hospital, where three people remain in a critical condition, police said Saturday. Officers said 28 people, including the driver, were on board at the time of the crash.

The bus was transporting members of the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to a match in the town of Nipawin when it crashed on route.

The team was some 18 miles north of the town of Tisdale when the collision happened at around 5 p.m. local time (7 p.m. EST) Friday.

Canadian police said they could not yet confirm the identity of the victims or whether they were players or coaches.

“Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” team president Kevin Garinger said in a statement."The Humboldt Broncos organization has experienced incredible tragedy," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench also took to Twitter. “Words cannot describe the sadness in our community tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Darren Opp, President of the Nipawin Hawks hockey team, said players and staff from the Hawks were waiting to help. "They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news," he said Friday.

"It's a horrible accident, my God," he said. "It's very, very bad."

