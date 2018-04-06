Carrie Underwood is back rehearsing after terrifying accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Carrie Underwood is back rehearsing after terrifying accident

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
Photo Credit: Carrie Underwood/ Twitter Photo Credit: Carrie Underwood/ Twitter
NBC -

Carrie Underwood is back where she belongs.

The country music star shared a photo on Instagram Friday of her rehearsing with her band as she recovers from a terrifying November 2017 accident that caused her to receive more than 40 stitches in her face.

Her rehearsal photo came two days after she shared a picture of herself at work in the studio to the excitement of her fans, who are hoping it's also a sign that a new album is on the way.

Underwood, 35, had not been her usual selfie-sharing self for months after she tripped on steps outside her home in Nashville, breaking her wrist and needing more than 40 stitches in her face.

The one-time "American Idol" winner posed in a gym pic with "Below Deck" alum Adrienne Gang in mid-December in her first public photo since the accident.

Underwood warned fans she might look "a bit different," but she appears as stunning as ever this week as she gets back to work.

