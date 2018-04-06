Carrie Underwood is back rehearsing after terrifying accident

Joe Clyde Daniels, 5, is said to be non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen Tuesday night at his home on Garners Creek Road.More
The Country Music Association recently announced Ooltewah High band director Joel Denton as a recipient of a 2018 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence award.More
ICE said Homeland Security investigators encountered 97 people during the raid who were subject to removal from the U.S.More
There were no failures to report in this week's Restaurant Report Card.More
A pedestrian was killed overnight after being struck by a train.More
Two Hixson teens were arrested in Florida Thursday.More
A local grocery store on Signal Mountain could see competition from a chain store. Thursday night community members voiced their opinions about the future of their town at a standing room only meeting.More
Hamilton County dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a chase. The situation began in Red Bank in regard to a stolen car.More
There are two signs you’re pretty much guaranteed to notice on road trips: speed limit signs and Cracker Barrel signs.More
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "pocket-dialed" his boss.More
A medical examiner said it appears he went into the water on Feb. 12, the day of his disappearance.More
Downtown Chattanooga is striving to be more bicycle friendly by adding more lanes for cyclists, but some bicyclists say drivers aren't sharing the road.More
