Carrie Underwood is back rehearsing after terrifying accident

Carrie Underwood is back where she belongs.

The country music star shared a photo on Instagram Friday of her rehearsing with her band as she recovers from a terrifying November 2017 accident that caused her to receive more than 40 stitches in her face.

Her rehearsal photo came two days after she shared a picture of herself at work in the studio to the excitement of her fans, who are hoping it's also a sign that a new album is on the way.

Underwood, 35, had not been her usual selfie-sharing self for months after she tripped on steps outside her home in Nashville, breaking her wrist and needing more than 40 stitches in her face.

The one-time "American Idol" winner posed in a gym pic with "Below Deck" alum Adrienne Gang in mid-December in her first public photo since the accident.