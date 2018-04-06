Two Hixson teens arrested in Florida - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two Hixson teens arrested in Florida

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Lynn Haven Police Department
Two Hixson teens were arrested in Florida Thursday.

An officer with the Lynn Haven Police Department stopped 19-year-old Hunter Alexander Ali for speeding. 18-year-old Sydney Ana Parrott was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. 

They searched the vehicle and found approximately 14 ounces of marijuana, which had an estimated street value of around $6,000. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun and electronic scales.

The department explained that a quantity of the marijuana was packaged as if for sale.

Officers searched Ali and found approximately 5 grams of marijuana on his person.

Parrott told investigators the remaining marijuana, scales and firearm were hers.

Ali was issued a citation for Unlawful Speed. He was criminally charged with Possession of Marijuana - less than 20 grams, a misdemeanor.

Parrott was charged with felony Possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The police department said Ali and Parrott had been in Florida for spring break and were headed back to Tennessee when they were arrested.

