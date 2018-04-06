UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters rescue dog in Friday house fire

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department battled an early morning house fire Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the reported house fire in the 1900 block of Tunnel Boulevard just after 11:00 am.

CFD PIO Bruce Garner said firefighters were told a woman might have still been inside the home.

Captain Danny Usher said upon arrival, light smoke was showing from under the residence.

Firefighters searched the home but did not find anyone. They did rescue a small dog from inside the house.

There were no injuries reported. Garner explained the resident wasn't home at the time.

The fire was successfully put out before it could cause much damage to the living space above.

Damage is estimated at $1,500. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

"The fire investigator says the fire was most likely caused by cigarette butts that were improperly discarded on the front porch," Garner explained.