Sky Zoo bar handed 2-day alcohol sales suspension

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga sports bar has found itself in trouble with the beer board.

Sky Zoo, located in the 5700 block of Lee Highway, violated the beer board by selling alcohol to an incapacitated or incompetent person.

The offense took place on November 5, 2017.

The City of Chattanooga Beer and Wrecker Board handed Sky Zoo a two-day alcohol sales suspension. The suspension is scheduled to be served from 8:00 am April 19-3:00 am April 21.

Sky Zoo was given the option to pay $1,500 in lieu of the suspension. 

