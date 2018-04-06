Hamilton County Schools launch online registration - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Schools launch online registration

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County Schools will launch online registration this year to simplify the process.

Registration will be available online for all grades, including Kindergarten. 

Pre-K will be the only exception. Those parents will have to pick up an application at local schools on Wednesday, April 11.

The dates for registration will vary depending on grade:

  • Kindergarten: April 9-April 13
  • 1st-12th: July 11-September 7

Kindergarten parents can access the application on the county's website

Parents who have rising kindergarteners enrolled in Pre-K through the school system will need a special "Snap Code" to access a child's current information. Tim Hensley of Hamilton County Schools said the codes were mailed out.

On April 11, schools will hold a Kindergarten registration at individual school locations. Parents who do not have access to a computer or do not feel comfortable registering their child online can receive assistance. Times for registration can be found on the system's website.

The online registration process is for both new and returning students. Parents of rising first thru twelfth-graders will receive a "Snap Code" closer to when the registration window opens.

"The online registration system is new, but the process should be a tremendous time saver for parents and school personnel," Hensley explained.

For more information, you can contact Hamilton County Schools at (423)498-7074, or you can email questions to bridges_b@hcde.org.

For technical support, parents can visit the school system’s PowerSchool Community help center or click “Help” from any page while inside the registration system.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.