Governor and commissioner release transportation improvement plan for 2019-2021

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer today released TDOT’s annual three year transportation program, featuring approximately $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 143 individual project phases on 116 projects. The program also places a high emphasis on the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 80 structures. Ten of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 70 on local roads.

The comprehensive program continues to build on the progress of the IMPROVE Act, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. This year’s program budgets dollars for 195 of the 962 projects listed as part of the 2017 legislation.

The increased revenue generated through the IMPROVE Act has provided the funds necessary to move several important projects forward, including but not limited to here in our area:

Hamilton County, I-75

Reconstruction of interchange at I-24



“This year’s transportation plan provides for much needed infrastructure improvements and maintenance for many areas of our state,” Gov. Haslam said. “These investments result in a safe, reliable, and debt-free highway network for our citizens and are critical in our efforts to bring high quality jobs to Tennessee.”

In addition to the 2019 budgeted program, partial plans for 2020 and 2021 are included, along with funding for 15 transportation programs including Rockfall Mitigation, Spot Safety Improvement, and the statewide HELP Program. The program also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties, as well as Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

To view a complete list of projects and programs funded through the 2019-2021 three-year multimodal program, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tdot/documents/GovHighwayProgramFY19-21.pdf.

For an interactive map view of the 962 IMPROVE Act projects, please visit https://www.tdot.tn.gov/projectneeds/spot#/