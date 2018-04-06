Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter

Job Title: Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter (ref #37896500)

Chattanooga's NBC affiliate is searching for its next Weekend Sports Anchor with the passion to tell quality stories on three weekdays.

Come be a part of the market's most active sports team. You can be part of an award-winning high school football show. While keeping an emphasis on local sports, we also travel to cover Titans and Falcons in the NFL as well as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee in the SEC.

We are home of the Twins' AA baseball team, Southern Conference football champions UT-Chattanooga Mocs, NPSL soccer powerhouse Chattanooga FC, and others. The right candidate will be a leader on social media, demonstrate an unrivaled work ethic, and have a hunger to win in sports as well as news.

Email your application, resume, and reel to Callie Starnes, News Director at cstarnes@wrcbtv.com. No phone calls.

WRCB's online application can be found here.

