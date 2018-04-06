State Fire Marshal office to join Grundy County to install free smoke alarms

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) will join volunteers from the Grundy County Fire Association to install free smoke alarms in homes throughout Grundy County on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Local volunteers, organizers plan to target more than 750 homes during a one day canvass. The door-to-door event is part of the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program which aims to prevent fire deaths in Tennessee through the provision of smoke alarms and fire prevention education.

Since the “Get Alarmed” program’s inception in 2012, the SFMO has distributed over 163,000 smoke alarms statewide to 514 partnering organizations and have documented 223 lives saved from an installed "Get Alarmed!" smoke alarm.

The SFMO and volunteers from eight fire departments includes Grundy County Fire Association: Altamont Fire Department, Monteagle Fire Department, Beersheba Springs Fire Department, Tracy City Fire Department, Coalmont Fire Department, Gruetli-Laager Fire Department, Pelham Valley Fire Department, and Palmer Fire Department.

The event will start at 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (CT).

Volunteers will meet at the Coalmont Fire Department Station No. 1 (6650 State Route 56, Coalmont, TN 37313).

If you live in Grundy County and need a smoke alarm, please utilize the SFMO’s online alarm request form. For more information about this outreach event, including how to volunteer, contact SFMO Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Alex Daugherty at 615-574-0240.

