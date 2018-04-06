UPDATE: Google breaks ground on AL data center - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Google breaks ground on AL data center

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
BRIDGEPORT, AL -

UPDATE: Google broke ground Monday morning in Bridgeport, Alabama on its new data center that has been planned since 2015.

Construction on the $600 million facility was originally supposed to start in early 2016, then in 2017, but the project was repeatedly delayed for unknown reasons. 

The data center is being built on 350 acres of land off County Road 96 in Bridgeport, set on the site of the defunct TVA Widows Creek coal-fired power station.

Once fully operational, the $600 million dollar data center is expected to employ 75-100 people in Jackson County. 

The data center has been eagerly awaited by a community hit by the loss of a power plant that, at its peak, employed hundreds of people.

