Sheryl Sandberg on TODAY: Other Facebook data breaches 'possible'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg admitted the possibility that additional breaches in personal information could be discovered by current company audits prompted by Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of user data.

“We're doing an investigation, we're going to do audits and yes, we think it's possible, that's why we're doing the audit,” Sandberg told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie.

Sandberg, along with Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, have been addressing security concerns since admitting that 87 million Facebook users may have had their data harvested by Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that worked with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Zuckerberg will go before Congress next week as part of the company’s damage control efforts.

Sandberg told TODAY that Facebook takes the responsibility of protecting user information seriously. “We cared about privacy all along but I think we got the balance wrong,” she said. The social experience Facebook provides, like connecting virtually with friends and seeing their music playlists, are all examples of data sharing, she pointed out.

“There’s the good cases for sharing and I think we were very idealistic and not rigorous enough and then there’s the possible misuse,” she said. “What we are focused on is making sure those possible use cases get shut down. I’m not going to sit here and say that we’re not going to find more because we are.”

Cambridge Analytica’s breach came to Facebook’s attention about two-and-a-half years ago, but the social media platform failed to take enough security steps afterward to assure the data was secure, Sandberg said.

“We thought the data had been deleted and we should have checked. They gave us assurances and it wasn't until other people told us it wasn't true,” she said.

“We had legal assurances from them that they deleted it. What we didn't do is the next step of an audit and we're trying to do that now.”

This is a developing story. Please check back here shortly for additional details.