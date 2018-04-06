Ex-teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with Tennessee student

A former teacher from Tennessee broke down in tears in court after pleading guilty to crossing state lines to have sex with a minor - a 15-year-old student he took on the run for nearly six weeks.

Fifty-one-year-old Tad Cummins also pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice in federal court in Nashville.

Cummins faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for crossing state lines for sex with a minor. He also faces up to 20 years for obstruction of justice for destroying his and his former student's cellphone when he fled with her. He will be sentenced later this year.

Cummins disappeared with the girl last March. They were found in April at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, after a tip to police.