Tennessee man accused of shooting at police after stop

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) -

Authorities say a Tennessee man is facing federal charges after being accused of firing a weapon at police officers following a traffic stop in Clarksville.

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted 34-year-old Levi West, of Palmyra, with charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of body armor.

A statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran said an indictment accuses West of firing at officers when he attempted to flee from a traffic stop in February. Officials say West was later apprehended in a wooded area with the help of a police dog and officers recovered the pistol near him and body armor in his vehicle.

Court records say West is in jail but do not list a lawyer for him.

