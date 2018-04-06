Friday showers developing

Fifty-one-year-old Tad Cummins also pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice in federal court in Nashville.More
Fifty-one-year-old Tad Cummins also pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice in federal court in Nashville.More
Downtown Chattanooga is striving to be more bicycle friendly by adding more lanes for cyclists, but some bicyclists say drivers aren't sharing the road.More
Downtown Chattanooga is striving to be more bicycle friendly by adding more lanes for cyclists, but some bicyclists say drivers aren't sharing the road.More
A local grocery store on Signal Mountain could see competition from a chain store. Thursday night community members voiced their opinions about the future of their town at a standing room only meeting.More
A local grocery store on Signal Mountain could see competition from a chain store. Thursday night community members voiced their opinions about the future of their town at a standing room only meeting.More