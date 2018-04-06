Friday showers developing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Friday showers developing

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Grab an umbrella! Scattered showers will pop up today with highs in the 60s.

Showers are likely this evening during the Lookouts game, but it probably won't be enough to call a "rain out". Rain becomes widespread overnight with a thunderstorm possible and lows in the lower 50s.

Rain will end early Saturday morning, but a few showers could return during the afternoon. It'll be brisk all day with gusty northerly winds cooling temperatures into the 40s by afternoon. Bundle up!

Skies will clear Saturday night with lows near freezing. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs around 60°.

FRIDAY:

  • 8 AM ... Shower Possible, 44°
  • 12 PM ... Mostly Cloudy, 59°
  • 5 PM ... Showers, 66°
