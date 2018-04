Double-A baseball is back in Chattanooga and the fans were there to back it up. The Lookouts had their first season opening sellout since 2008.

Chattanooga led Birmingham 4-1 after 5 innings but the Barons rallied late and scored the go ahead run in the 8th. It was the game winner.

Chattanooga fell 5-4. The host the Barons through Monday and will have fireworks again on Friday night.