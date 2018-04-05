Scammers posing as Dade County deputy demand money in lieu of arrest

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam call that threatens people with a warrant for their arrest unless they pay up.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Chad Payne says the scammers are calling potential victims and telling them there is a warrant for their arrest unless they pay money to avoid it.

Sgt. Payne says the scammers are using the actual name of the deputy who serves warrants and cloning the number to the Sheriff's Office.

The scammer tells the victim the payment must be made using a prepaid credit card.

"Please tell everyone that you can, that we would never contact someone over the phone and request money," Sgt. Payne says. "If you receive a call from someone presenting themselves as a representative of the sheriff's office, and they request money from you, in lieu of arrest, please hang up immediately."

Sgt. Payne says the sheriff's office has received numerous calls about the scam and some victims have lost money because of it.

"Please share this, and tell everyone you can, especially the elderly," Sgt. Payne says. "This isn't just happening here, it's happening everywhere."

