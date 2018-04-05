Former Marion County corrections officer indicted for assaulting inmate

A former Marion County corrections officer was indicted by a grand jury for assault this week.

The TBI says 25-year-old Steven Rollins is accused of assaulting an inmate while on the job at the Marion County jail on October 14.

An investigation ordered by District Attorney Mike Taylor led to Rollins' indictment on Monday.

Rollins was charged with one count of assault and booked at the Marion County jail.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Rollins is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

