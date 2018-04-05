UPDATE: Missing child in Hixson found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing child in Hixson found safe

Posted: Updated:
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the missing 9-year-old in Hixson has been found safe.

The child was reported missing from the 5300 block of Wilbanks Drive.

The child was found almost two miles away on Sarasota Drive near some rail road tracks, shortly after police began searching.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga police are searching for a missing child in Hixson Thursday evening.

Details are limited at this time.

Police confirm the search and say the child is a 9-year-old with autism.

Channel 3 has a crew on its way to the scene.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

