Above average 2018 hurricane season predicted, with 14 named storms

Researchers are predicting an above average 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, with 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Of those seven hurricanes, three are expected to be major, according to predictions released Thursday by forecasters at Colorado State University.

The forecasters are predicting a less active season than last year's extremely active and destructive season, which saw six major hurricanes including Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The Atlantic Basin annual average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November.