Officials: Body found in Chattahoochee River is missing CDC scie - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officials: Body found in Chattahoochee River is missing CDC scientist

By WXIA
Timothy Cunningham Timothy Cunningham
ATLANTA (WXIA) -

A body found late Tuesday night in the Chattahoochee River is that of a CDC scientist who went missing more than a month ago, officials said on Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham, a 35-year-old worker at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, disappeared on Feb. 12 after leaving work early at the CDC office in Chamblee.

On Tuesday night, fishermen contacted authorities after discovering a body in the Chattahoochee River near Donald L. Hollowell Parkway, about 400 yards upstream from the bridge, and on the Atlanta side of the river. Officials said it was just east of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex.

The body was decomposing but rescuers could not tell how long it had been in the river.

On Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed the body had been positively identified as Cunningham.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m.

