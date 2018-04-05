UPDATE: Tour bus driver charged with DUI after crash enroute to The Masters

UPDATE: The driver of a tour bus that crashed Thursday morning while headed to the Augusta National Golf Club, 61-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to NBC affiliate WAGT in Augusta, Georgia the accident happened near mile marker 185 in Columbia County, Georgia. This is near the Appling-Harlem and Grovetown exits and just outside of Augusta.

Sixteen people were transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries received in the crash.

The bus is owned by Jet Executive Limousine, Inc. The bus was driving patrons to Augusta National to attend the tournament when Hoppenbrouwer ran off the right side of the road and tried to overcorrect.

The bus overturned in the median on Interstate 20. 18 people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: A bus crash resulted in the vehicle overturning on Interstate 20 outside of Augusta, GA Thursday morning. Lanes on I-20 eastbound and westbound are blocked.

Officials with Augusta University Medical Center have confirmed they have received seven patients from the crash so far.

We're told five of those seven have serious injuries, and two are in fair condition.

All seven people being treated at AUMC are adults.

The bus was carrying with 19 passengers when it flipped on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 185. That's between the Appling-Harlem and Grovetown exits.

At least one lane of traffic is blocked both directions.