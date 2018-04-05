Tour bus overturns near Augusta GA - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tour bus overturns near Augusta GA

WAGT photo WAGT photo

A bus crash resulted in the vehicle overturning on Interstate 20 outside of Augusta, GA Thursday morning. Lanes on I-20 eastbound and westbound are blocked.

Officials with Augusta University Medical Center have confirmed they have received seven patients from the crash so far. 

We're told five of those seven have serious injuries, and two are in fair condition. 

All seven people being treated at AUMC are adults.

The bus was carrying with 19 passengers when it flipped on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 185. That's between the Appling-Harlem and Grovetown exits.

At least one lane of traffic is blocked both directions.

