Lack of food safety knowledge common thread this week

By WRCB Staff

While thankfully there are no failures to report in this week's Restaurant Report Card, a lack of food safety knowledge seemed to be a common violation for two restaurants that were scored low this week by inspectors.

Ten establishments earned perfect scores, and we salute their efforts!

At Fazoli's, 3016 Battlefield Parkway, they received a score of 74 for person in charge lacks food safety knowledge, only hand sink in the facility was blocked, broken containers were being used for food storage in cooler and a severe build-up of grease, rust and debris on grease traps of equipment.

Thai Smile at 219 Market Street, inspectors gave a 75 for lack of food safety knowledge, a cell phone on prep counter where food was stored, dirty rags sitting out, gasket on beer cooler in poor repair and non-food contact surfaces dirty.

Hennen's, 193 Chestnut Street scored an 85  for the floor being dirty/in poor repair, cooler gaskets in poor repair, non-food contact surfaces dirty and wet stacking of clean dishes.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 88 Bojangle's 1803 E. 23rd Street
  • 89 Chef Lin 5084 South Terrace
  • 91 Baxter's Family Food & Fun 8023 Hixson Pike
  • 92 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway
  • 92 Armando's 5700 Ringgold Road
  • 93 2 Squares a Day 3399 Amnicola Highway
  • 93 Carrabba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 94 St. Elmo Deli & Grill 3931 St. Elmo Avenue
  • 95 Checker's 4348 Ringgold Road
  • 96 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike
  • 96 Waffle House 7035 Dayton Pike
  • 97 The Corner Cafe 3970 Ringgold Road
  • 98 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153
  • 98 Arby's 501 Northgate
  • 98 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Rib & Loin 5946 Brainerd Road
  • 98 Wendy's 7055 East Brainerd Road
  • 98 Hardee's 6013 Shallowford Road
  • 99 Dunkin Donuts 5311 Highway 153
  • 99 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway
  • 99 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway
  • 99 Papa John's 5210 Brainerd Road
  • 99 Starbuck's Coffee 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 100 Firstwatch 300 Cherokee Blvd.
  • 100 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Wired Coffee Cup 5705 Main Street

Hamilton County tattoos/body piercing

  • 100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue
  • 100 Monarch Body Piercing 5425 Highway 153

Hamilton County schools

  • 97 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road

Catoosa County

  • 74 Fazoli’s, 3016 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 74 MPAB, LLC D/B/A/ Mike’s Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 92 Taco Bell (Battlefield Pkwy), 3022 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 94 Soho Hibachi, 1014 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Graysville Elementary School, 944 Graysville Rd., Ringgold
  • 100 Lakeview Middle School, 1200 Cross St., Rossville
  • 96 Buffalo Wild Wings, 37 Parkway Plaza Pl, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Battleview Bed and Breakfast, 309 Barnhardt Cir, Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

  • 84 Woodhaven Senior Living LLC, 6246 E 136 Hwy, Trenton
  • 89 Huddle House, 4980 W 136, Trenton
  • 94 Larry’s Restaurant, 4514 Hwy 136, Trenton
  • 100 Geneva’s Restaurant, 12118 Hwy 136, Trenton

Murray County

  • 96 Lalo’s, 1591 Springplace Smyrna Rd, Chatsworth
  • 97 Pupuseria Y Taqueria Posado, 3440 Highway 411, North Eton
  • 91 Big V Restaurant, 716 N Third Avenue, Chatsworth
  • 91 Paul’s Drive In, Highway 411 N, Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 81 McDonald’s- LaFayette, 1101 N Main St., LaFayette
  • 97 Villanow Street Bakery & Café, 117 W Villanow St, LaFayette
  • 90 Huddle House Chickamauga, 14 Bushrod Johnson Ave, Chickamauga
  • 84 Melon Patch Restaurant, 2697 Johnson Rd., Chickamauga

Whitfield County

  • 97 Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 1303 W Walnut Ave STE 203, Dalton
  • 96 McDonald’s #35080, 2531 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 91 Starbucks Coffee #13407, 1305 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
  • 100 Bradley Wellness Center, 1225 Broadrick Dr, Dalton
  • 91 Subway #50564, 920 Market St STE G, Dalton
  • 92 Filling Station (THE), 316 N Hamilton St., Dalton
  • 90 Gold’s Gym Dalton, 816 Walnut Square Bldge E, Dalton
  • 90 Cyra’s Range & Garden, 234 N Hamilton St, Dalton
