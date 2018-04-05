Lack of food safety knowledge a common thread this week

While thankfully there are no failures to report in this week's Restaurant Report Card, a lack of food safety knowledge seemed to be a common violation for two restaurants that were scored low this week by inspectors.

Ten establishments earned perfect scores, and we salute their efforts!

At Fazoli's, 3016 Battlefield Parkway, they received a score of 74 for person in charge lacks food safety knowledge, only hand sink in the facility was blocked, broken containers were being used for food storage in cooler and a severe build-up of grease, rust and debris on grease traps of equipment.

Thai Smile at 219 Market Street, inspectors gave a 75 for lack of food safety knowledge, a cell phone on prep counter where food was stored, dirty rags sitting out, gasket on beer cooler in poor repair and non-food contact surfaces dirty.

Hennen's, 193 Chestnut Street scored an 85 for the floor being dirty/in poor repair, cooler gaskets in poor repair, non-food contact surfaces dirty and wet stacking of clean dishes.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

88 Bojangle's 1803 E. 23 rd Street

Street 89 Chef Lin 5084 South Terrace

91 Baxter's Family Food & Fun 8023 Hixson Pike

92 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway

92 Armando's 5700 Ringgold Road

93 2 Squares a Day 3399 Amnicola Highway

93 Carrabba's Italian Grill 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd.

94 St. Elmo Deli & Grill 3931 St. Elmo Avenue

95 Checker's 4348 Ringgold Road

96 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike

96 Waffle House 7035 Dayton Pike

97 The Corner Cafe 3970 Ringgold Road

98 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153

98 Arby's 501 Northgate

98 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike

98 Rib & Loin 5946 Brainerd Road

98 Wendy's 7055 East Brainerd Road

98 Hardee's 6013 Shallowford Road

99 Dunkin Donuts 5311 Highway 153

99 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway

99 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway

99 Papa John's 5210 Brainerd Road

99 Starbuck's Coffee 2217 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Firstwatch 300 Cherokee Blvd.

100 Maple Street Biscuit Company 2114 Gunbarrel Road

100 Wired Coffee Cup 5705 Main Street

Hamilton County tattoos/body piercing

100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue

100 Monarch Body Piercing 5425 Highway 153

Hamilton County schools

97 Big Ridge Elementary 5210 Cassandra Smith Road

Catoosa County

74 Fazoli’s, 3016 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

74 MPAB, LLC D/B/A/ Mike’s Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

92 Taco Bell (Battlefield Pkwy), 3022 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

94 Soho Hibachi, 1014 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Graysville Elementary School, 944 Graysville Rd., Ringgold

100 Lakeview Middle School, 1200 Cross St., Rossville

96 Buffalo Wild Wings, 37 Parkway Plaza Pl, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Battleview Bed and Breakfast, 309 Barnhardt Cir, Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

84 Woodhaven Senior Living LLC, 6246 E 136 Hwy, Trenton

89 Huddle House, 4980 W 136, Trenton

94 Larry’s Restaurant, 4514 Hwy 136, Trenton

100 Geneva’s Restaurant, 12118 Hwy 136, Trenton

Murray County

96 Lalo’s, 1591 Springplace Smyrna Rd, Chatsworth

97 Pupuseria Y Taqueria Posado, 3440 Highway 411, North Eton

91 Big V Restaurant, 716 N Third Avenue, Chatsworth

91 Paul’s Drive In, Highway 411 N, Chatsworth

Walker County

81 McDonald’s- LaFayette, 1101 N Main St., LaFayette

97 Villanow Street Bakery & Café, 117 W Villanow St, LaFayette

90 Huddle House Chickamauga, 14 Bushrod Johnson Ave, Chickamauga

84 Melon Patch Restaurant, 2697 Johnson Rd., Chickamauga

