UPDATE: Pedestrian hit, killed by train Thursday identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit, killed by train Thursday identified

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: One man is confirmed dead after being hit by a train in Dade County.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am at the intersection of Clark Lumber Rd. at Hwy 11 in Trenton.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald D Starcher of Crossville. Starcher was staying in Chattanooga.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.