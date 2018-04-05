UPDATE: Pedestrian hit, killed by train Thursday identified

UPDATE: One man is confirmed dead after being hit by a train in Dade County.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am at the intersection of Clark Lumber Rd. at Hwy 11 in Trenton.

In Trenton where someone was hit and killed by a train this AM. Gathering details now. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/5b7Qlrmhq2 — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) April 5, 2018

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Ronald D Starcher of Crossville. Starcher was staying in Chattanooga.